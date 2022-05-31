Municipal cop fatally stabbed in Clarendon domestic dispute

The police in Clarendon are hunting for the common-law wife of a municipal policeman in connection with his stabbing death on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Keanie McDonald, who lived in Burnt Ground, Green Meadows in the parish.

McDonald was employed at the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation.

The police report that about 5:20 p.m., McDonald and his common-law wife had a dispute when she allegedly used a pair of scissors to stab him.

The police were alerted and McDonald was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing.

Up to May 27, some 29 people have been killed in Clarendon.

- Olivia Brown

