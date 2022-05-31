Murder tally climbs to 594

The murder tally in Jamaica now stands at 594 as at May 27.

This represents a seven per cent increase year on year.

The figure shows that 20 persons were killed in the four days since the last crime statistics were released by the Jamaica Constabulary Force on May 23.

At that time, the murder tally was 574.

St James is the first police division to surpass 100 murders with 101, a 44 per cent increase when compared to 70 homicides recorded during the corresponding period in 2021.

Westmoreland 61, St Catherine North 56, St Andrew South 52 and St Catherine South 46 round out the top five murderous divisions so far this year.

Robbery and break-ins have recorded increases.

Other major crimes such as shootings, injured persons, and rape have declined.

- Andre Williams

