Opposition calls for PM to reintroduce mask mandate

Opposition Spokesperson on Health and Wellness, Dr Morais Guy, is again urging Prime Minister Andrew Holness to reintroduce the mask-wearing mandate to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Guy says this is important in light of the current fifth wave of the Omicron BA-2 variant of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement today, he said he felt compelled to renew his call because it has been more than a week since Holness promised to address the matter in light of the increase in cases and an upswing in the positivity rate, which according to the data released by the Ministry of Health yesterday, stands now at over 35%.

Guy said that despite the high numbers revealed in the latest report, Jamaica is still in the fifth wave of the outbreak and the peak period is yet to come.

He said with the activities of the past weekend, there is no escaping seeing higher numbers until we put measures to stem the outbreak.

“It is time to arrest the transmission by reintroducing measures such as mask-wearing, which does not impede movement or impose any degree of infringement on people's rights,” Guy stated.

He pointed to the Ministry of Education and Youth announcement to re-introduce mask-wearing in the classroom and school environment as a sensible move that must now be expanded throughout society.

In the meantime, Guy is appealing to businesses, institutions and organisations, and the general public to maintain mask-wearing to mitigate the current spread of the virus.

