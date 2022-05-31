Policeman accused of making false statement to INDECOM charged

A policeman has been charged on allegations of making a false statement to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) in relation to a 2020 shooting in St Catherine.

Charged with giving a false statement is District Constable Vaughn Sutherland of the Area Five Police headquarters.

Sutherland was bound over by Parish Judge Khian Lamey in the St Catherine Parish Court this morning.

The judge ruled that since he gave the statement in Kingston that is where proper jurisdiction lies to hear the matter.

As a result, Sutherland was ordered to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on July 24.

His court appearance arose from a shooting on March 31, 2020, in Homestead, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The INDECOM is alleging that when Sutherland gave his written statement about the incident, he made a deliberate falsehood.

He was charged under Section 33 of the INDECOM Act.

Several of Sutherland's colleagues were in court during today's mention hearing.

He was represented by attorney-at-law Orville Morgan.

- Rasbert Turner

