Recall for JIF Peanut Butter over potential salmonella contamination

The public is being advised that a recall is in place for certain JIF peanut butter products due to potential salmonella contamination.

The product recall has been issued for the J.M Smucker Company in relation to JIF products sold in the United States and Canada, including items distributed internationally.

The National Compliance and Regulatory Authority (NCRA) and the Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) are advising that the products subject to recall bear the codes:

* 1274425 – 2140425

* As it relates to products imported into Jamaica, this would affect JIF Creamy 340 gram (2032425) and JIF Reduced Fat 454 gram (2029425).

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

It was indicated that the local distributor has advised that instructions have been given to immediately remove these items from the shelves and return them to its distribution centres for destruction.

Consumers are being encouraged to check the labels of such packages prior to purchase or consumption as informal importers or persons who otherwise purchase such items may have inadvertently bought this product.

How to get further information

Call: National Compliance and Regulatory Authority (NCRA) at 876-618-1534 or via WhatsApp at 876-289-6272

Call: Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) at 876-619-4222-30.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.