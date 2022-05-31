St James mother in custody after 7-y-o son murdered

A St James mother has been taken into custody and is now being questioned by the police in connection with the death of her seven-year-old son.

The body of Hayden Rose was discovered in a small banana field outside his home in Bickersteth this morning.

Rose was a Grade One student at Bickersteth Primary School and lived in Johnson Common, which is also in Bickersteth.

The police report that the child's body was discovered about 7:30 am and an alarm was raised.

A police team was dispatched to the area.

Upon the arrival of detectives, the boy was found lying face down in bushes with what appeared to be a chop wound to the back of his head.

Further investigation at the scene led to the discovery of blood inside his house, which resulted in his mother being taken into custody on suspicion of murder.

Residents have theorised that the child may have been killed late Sunday night and his body dumped in the banana field.

- Hopeton Bucknor

