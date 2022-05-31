Transport Authority says PPV gas relief talks ongoing

The Transport Authority says it is in the final stages of discussions with the Ministry of Finance regarding the long-awaited distribution of gas relief assistance to public passenger vehicle operators.

The programme, which will cost just under $600 million, was announced by Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke during his presentation to close the Budget Debate in the House of Representatives in March.

At the time, he indicated that vouchers valued at $25,000 will be provided to operators to help cushion the rising cost of fuel and that the assistance would come on stream in April.

Earlier this month, the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS), in a notice to its members, indicated that Transport Minister Audley Shaw told the association's weekly on May 4 that the gas vouchers will begin to be available within a week.

The transport authority, which is to manage the initiative, is now indicating that discussions on the matter are ongoing with the finance ministry.

It says the talks are centred around developing an efficient and effective mechanism for operators to apply for and access gas grants in a transparent and accountable manner.

The transport regulator says it expects the discussions to be completed by the end of June.

