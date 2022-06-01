Auto electrician shot dead by carjackers in St Ann

A St Ann auto electrician was shot and killed during a carjacking in Swamp district, Moneague last night in what the police suspect is a case of robbery.

The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old Dwight Abrahams of Middlesex.

It is reported that about 9:35 p.m., Abrahams drove his black Toyota Wish motor car to a bar in Swamp district.

While there, he was pounced upon by men who opened gunfire, which hit him in his midsection.

The gunmen then drove off with his car.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Abrahams was taken to the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) camp in Moneague from where he was rushed by ambulance to the St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell said initial investigations point to robbery as the motive as his car was stolen.

The police, in the meantime, are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Up to May 27, St Ann recorded 17 murders, three fewer than last year.

- Carl Gilchrist

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.