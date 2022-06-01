Be a possibility thinker

Hello mi neighbour! Are you a possibility thinker? Possibly? Okay, great! Did you read where one brother helped another to cross the finish line at a triathlon race in Mexico recently? Awesome!

For those who didn’t, take a read. “At the final race of the World Triathlon Series in Cozumel, Mexico, Jonny Brownlee of Britain was leading with less than half a mile to go when he slowed and staggered over to a water station. His brother, Alistair, in a battle for second with Henri Schoeman of South Africa, veered over, pulled Jonny’s arm over his shoulder and began hauling him along. Meanwhile, Schoeman raced on for the win. When the Brownlees reached the finish, Alistair pushed Jonny across the line in second. Jonny immediately collapsed. He was admitted to a hospital, suffering from dehydration.

Though a protest was filed, the result stood, perhaps surprisingly.

Although it seemed clear that Jonny would have had difficulty finishing without his brother’s aid, Appendix K, Rule 7 of the official triathlon rules allows athletes to receive assistance from either race officials or other athletes.

AWESOME!! I also read around the same time where a 100-year old World War 11 veteran ran and came seventh at the Penn Relays held a few weeks ago. The centenarian clocked 26.34 seconds over the 100-metre dash, ahead of 3 other competitors whose ages ranged from 80-92 years old. Again, awesome!

How would you categorise the Good Samaritan in triathlon and the centenarian at the Penn Relays? That’s right: possibility thinkers. To derive a meaning from both scenarios, one could say that possibility thinkers are (a) people who, propelled by their faith, against all odds, believe that they can accomplish a task and make a go at it, win, lose or draw. (b) Possibility thinkers are people who will make it possible for those deserve to succeed do so.

In the triathlon race, one brother who was clearly on his way to victory and deserved to win, became dehydrated and could have ended up dead last. The other brother who was right behind, saw the possible disastrous outcome and without second thought, jumped in to become the crutch which helped the “weakened vessel” to second place. Even though this ‘Good Samaritan’ ended up in third place, his act of neighbourliness gave the world no choice but to recognise him as the “real winner” at the event.

Back to my first question: are you a possibility thinker? What is now clear from my line of reasoning is that possibility thinkers include people who, while they endeavour to be on top at all times, have no pleasure in the downfall of others. They know that those who help others to rise higher, rise even higher. Applause!

If you are not a possibility thinker, it means that you are a poor thinker who can become a possibility thinker by taking a page from the book of possibility thinkers.

Below are six simple steps on becoming a possibility thinker.

1. Find a good dream and never let it go.

2. Remove those limitations that others have bestowed on you, as well as those that you have inculcated.

3. Start thinking selflessly.

4. Spend more time with positive people and less time with ‘tear-downers’.

5. Don’t jump to hasty conclusions.

6. Grow your faith through daily Bible reading and communication with God.

Until next time remember: as a man thinketh, so is he and all things are possible to those who believe.

THANKS TO:

1. Margaret, St Catherine, for offering a refrigerator to a needy neighbour.

2. Marva, St Catherine, for offering a bed to a needy neighbour.

KINDLY HELP SOMEONE FROM LIST BELOW

1. Elderly woman living under a lot of stress. Seeking accommodation in Montego Bay or Falmouth.

2. Sandra, St Ann, house was destroyed by fire. Needs help to build a bathroom. Daughters attending high school.

To help, please call Silton Townsend @ 334-8165, 884-3866, or deposit in acct #351 044 276 NCB. Alternatively, send donations to HELLO NEIGHBOUR c/o 53 Half-Way Tree Road, Kingston 10; Paypal/credit card: email: zicron22@yahoo.com. Contact email: helloneighbour@yahoo.com. Visit hellomineighbourja.blogspot.com. Mr Townsend exclusively manages the collections and distributions mentioned in this column and is neither an employee nor agent of The Gleaner.