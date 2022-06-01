Falmouth Transport Centre to be renovated

The Trelawny Municipal Corporation will be renovating the Falmouth Transport Centre to make the space more comfortable and user-friendly for transport operators, commuters, and others.

Chairman of the Municipal Corporation and Mayor of Falmouth, Councillor Collen Gager, told JIS News that close to $9 million will be spent on the improvement works.

He informed that funding for the project has already been disbursed from central government and the project is slated to begin in June.

The works will include the installation of signs indicating the parking bays for taxis plying the different routes; repair and expansion to the existing passenger shelter; asphalting of the entire park, refurbishing of both male and female restrooms; and upgrading electrical connections to enhance lighting and security.

Sidewalks along the roadway leading into the park will also be painted.

“The entire facility will be more attractive and conducive to public use,” Gager said.

He noted that the municipal corporation has started to engage stakeholders through sensitisation meetings, with sessions already held with taxi associations, the Transport Authority, the police, and the Port Authority of Jamaica.

- JIS News

