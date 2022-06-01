Fathers and adoptive parents to get paid leave under Scotiabank's enhanced policy

Scotiabank, one of Jamaica's leading commercial institutions, has increased fully paid leave for all parents welcoming a new child.

The expanded policy covers both adoptive parents and parents who have given birth.

Maternity leave will be increased to 14 weeks leave, up from 12 weeks.

Fathers and adoptive parents with a new child will receive four fully paid weeks of parental leave.

The enhanced policy took effect in March.

Scotia Group Jamaica president and chief executive officer, Audrey Tugwell Henry, says the policy demonstrates the value the company places on its employees.

"We actively strive to engender a sense of belonging and wellbeing as we cultivate a great place to work. We believe that as our employees grow their families, providing our support is both important and beneficial to them," she said in a statement the bank issued on Tuesday.

