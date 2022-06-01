Gov’t collects over $26 million from electronic traffic tickets

More than 20,000 electronic traffic tickets have been issued so far to motorists under the police's traffic ticket management system.

This was disclosed by Ministry of National Security Dr Horace Chang during his contribution to the sectoral debate in the House of Representatives today.

The pilot initiative was launched on December 30, 2021, with 100 handheld devices.

Between then and April 22, 2022, the police issued 20,392 electronic tickets, Chang disclosed.

Of the amount, 7,678 tickets were paid, generating revenues of over $26 million.

Meanwhile, the security ministry indicated that an electronic warrant feature to support the efficient use of the ticketing system in courts was also developed.

He said additional handheld devices will be procured this year to expand the pilot islandwide.

“I expect the public to see highly visible results before the busy Christmas period,” said Chang.

Meanwhile, the national security minister highlighted the police's smart check application.

He explained that the app allows an officer to ascertain if a person is wanted or whether a vehicle that is stopped has been reported stolen.

