Jamaica Zoo ordered closed due to environmental permit breaches

Jamaica Zoo, where a worker recently taunted a lion until he was bitten, has been ordered closed effective today by the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) due to breaches of its environmental permit.

NEPA says the St Elizabeth facility has been instructed to halt its services to the public until it complies with the conditions set out in a notice.

It says the notice was served at a meeting convened by the agency's chief executive officer, Peter Knight, at its St Andrew head office on Monday.

Present at the meeting were representatives from the Veterinary Services Division and Jamaica Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Paul Fearon, operator of Jamaica Zoo, was represented by the law firm Bruce Patterson & Company and an environmental technical expert.

NEPA indicated that the specific nature of the breaches relates to failure to, among other things:

- Ensure that members of staff handling animals are properly trained.

- Account for species held and/or filing related reports or notifications.

- Submit an animal nutrition and welfare programme.

- Engage competent technical skill sets to assist with operations.

Morjorn Wallock, Director, Legal and Enforcement Division, NEPA, outlined some of the immediate steps that Jamaica Zoo is required to take.

“The company is required to engage competent technical skills to assist with the operations of the Zoo; the installation of satisfactory animal enclosures for the welfare of the animals; and the submission of an animal nutrition and welfare programme, among others.”

