Jamaican consulates providing scholarships for study overseas

The Jamaican consulates in New York and Miami are providing scholarships for Jamaican students to study at colleges and universities in the United States.

Jamaica's Consul General to New York, Alsion Roach Wilson, informed that 30 scholarships are available for students to register at Monroe College in New York.

The scholarships cover tuition and housing for undergraduate students seeking to study criminal justice, computer networks and cybersecurity full-time.

“The application is done through the Ministry of Education and Youth's website and is currently open until June 30, 2022. After submission, the Ministry will review and respond by mid-July,” she indicated.

Roach Wilson was addressing the recent 'Let's Connect' virtual town hall with Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks.

Jamaica's Consul General to Miami, Oliver Mair, who also addressed the session, said that discussions are in progress to provide approximately 30 scholarships for study at the University of Tennessee.

“They are not full scholarships. They cover approximately US$20,000, so we're looking at some fundraisers to assist students in getting additional support for accommodation,” he indicated.

Mair said that the consulate also continues to work closely with the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona and the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts in Kingston.

He said five scholarships are currently available for students pursuing Arts programmes at Edna Manley for three years, while two are available for students pursuing Reggae Studies at the UWI, Mona.

Discussions at the town hall focused on educational opportunities, including student exchanges and international student scholarships.

- JIS News

