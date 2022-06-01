JCF fleet management system has improved driver behaviour, productivity – Chang

National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang says there has been better driver behaviour and improved productivity since the introduction of the fleet management system for the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

The system has been deployed across the JCF's fleet and provides real-time GPS location data.

It generates alerts and allows for the strategic management of the fleet.

To date, 959 service vehicles are being tracked, comprising 800 motor vehicles, 141 motorcycles and 18 service boats, said Chang.

He said this has resulted in more efficient planning and improved response time.

