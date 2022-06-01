JUTC to boost fleet with 50 new buses

Six years after the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) had acquired 35 new buses, the state-owned entity will soon benefit from the addition of 50 Ankai units.

During the signing of a contract on Tuesday between the transport ministry and the JUTC, Portfolio Minister Audley Shaw disclosed that the 45 diesel buses valued at more than US$5 million and five electric buses priced above US$1 million would boost and diversify the JUTC’s fleet.

Three charging stations will also be constructed, with more on the cards depending on the success of that project.

Currently, the company is operating with 250 buses.

Shaw pledged that within the current financial year, the JUTC would acquire a total of 70 buses. The remaining 20 – Golden Dragon compressed natural gas (CNG) units – are to be procured in partnership with New Fortress Energy.

In his remarks, Permanent Secretary Alwin Hales said that the JUTC has been in dire need of new buses to refresh its ageing fleet, with some units up to 12 years old.

The JUTC is seeking to introduce and secure CNG buses, those which run on biodiesel fuel and electric buses while also improving their e-pay, cashless systems as well as its many attempts in being climate resilient, accountable, environmentally friendly and accountable, said Hales.

“We look forward to this contract this morning and it is really the beginning of a new paradigm for the JUTC, as going forward, we expect to be a lot more efficient and a lot more able to meet the needs of the Jamaican commuting public,” Hales said.

Shaw said that he was pleased that the acquisition would ease some of the transportation woes of commuters in Greater Kingston.

“The challenges faced by the JUTC are many, but the company is resilient and committed to transporting our people safely across Kingston, St Catherine, St Andrew, and St James,” said Shaw.

He also urged commuters and operators not to litter, deface, or vandalise the buses.

asha.wilks@gleanerjm.com