More cameras to be deployed under JamaicaEye

Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang has indicated that an additional 300 CCTV cameras are to be installed under the JamaicaEye programme.

Chang says the cameras are to be strategically installed across downtown Kingston and in areas of Stony Hill, St Andrew.

He says to date, over 850 CCTV cameras have been installed across the main townships of Kingston, May Pen in Clarendon, Mandeville, Manchester, Ocho Rios in St Ann, Negril, Westmoreland, Montego Bay, St James, Spanish Town, St Catherine and Santa Cruz and Black River in St Elizabeth.

He was speaking in parliament today where he was making his contribution to the sectoral debate.

