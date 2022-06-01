No South East St Ann vacancy, says Campbell

The People's National Party (PNP) says it is willing to accept former Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) member Dr Ryan Simpson to the party but has made it clear that there is no vacancy in South East St Ann.

Simpson was selected by the JLP to contest that seat against the incumbent Lisa Hanna in the run-up to the 2020 general election before being pulled at the last minute as he would have breached the COVID protocols, having arrived from overseas shortly before.

He was replaced by Delroy Granston, who went on to lose to Lisa Hanna by 31 votes.

Simpson attended a South Trelawny constituency meeting at the Cedric Titus High School where he met PNP leader Mark Golding and signalled an interest in joining the party.

“Comrade Hanna is our candidate in South East St Ann and we're not looking for a candidate, so it's not that we're fishing for a candidate. We have a candidate, we're not seeking a candidate,” general secretary Dr Dayton Campbell told The Gleaner on Tuesday.

“Ryan's engagement with the party does not have anything to do with candidacy in that area. I don't know if he's interested otherwise but certainly there is no vacancy in South East St Ann,” Campbell added.

On Tuesday, calls to Simpson's cellular phone went straight to voicemail.

Campbell said no formal application for membership has reached the PNP executive but said he is interested in joining the party. Campbell indicated he would be welcomed.

“For people who want to make a meaningful contribution to the development of the country and want to join the party, they are welcome ... once they come with clean hands and clean hearts,” Campbell said.