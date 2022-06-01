Probe launched into ‘neglect and unprofessional conduct’ claims against St Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital

The North-East Regional Health Authority says an investigation has been launched into a complaint about neglect and unprofessional conduct by a patient who was admitted to the female medical ward at the St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital.

The individual shared the experience at the hospital in a post on Facebook.

The authority says it is deeply concerned about the circumstances shared in the post and sought to assure the public that the experience highlighted is not in keeping with its customer service standards.

It says appropriate actions will be taken upon completion of the investigation, which is being undertaken by the hospital.

The authority is encouraging members of the public to contact the entity when there is a complaint or concern.

How to make contact

Complaints and concerns may be emailed to complaints@nerha.gov.jm.

Persons may also contact the customer service department at St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital at 876 972-2272-3 ext 5006 or 5034.

