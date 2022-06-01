Reduced inflows impacting NWC facility in St Elizabeth

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that reduced inflows are currently impacting its Little Park facility in St Elizabeth.

As a result, customers served by the system are experiencing low pressure or no water supply.

Affected areas include Top Flagaman, Back Flagaman, Pedro Plains, sections of Great Bay and Lennon Wood.

The company says it is working to resolve the issue in the shortest time possible.

