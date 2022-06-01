Tufton touts Jamaica's management of COVID pandemic amid CDC warning

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton says Jamaica has been adequately managing the COVID-19 pandemic amid a fifth wave of the virus.

Tufton charged that the government has put the necessary protocols and systems in place to save lives and reduce spread.

He also touted the strengthening of the country's health system as well as its vaccination programme.

The remarks of the health minister came against the background of yesterday's move by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to add Jamaica to its list of high-risk countries for COVID-19.

Jamaica is now on the CDC's level three, up from level two to which the country was downgraded in December.

The CDC warned Americans to "avoid travel to Jamaica" if they are not up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines.

While declining to comment directly on the CDC advisory, Tufton acknowledged that the American agency has a responsibility to its citizens.

"I have seen pronouncements made before when we have had different experiences on the ground," said Tufton.

He was speaking with reporters today at the launch of the health ministry's mental wellness school programme at Paul Mountain Primary and Infant School in West Central St Catherine.

Tufton argued that the current wave of the virus is not as dangerous or threatening as previous surges.

"Hospitalisation, while going up, is incremental and deaths are minimal. Yes there is a spread but for the most part it is mild and people recover at home," the health minister said.

Meanwhile, Tufton said all the necessary measures are being taken to prevent outbreaks of the hand, foot and mouth disease.

Face-to-face classes were suspended at the Chandler's Pen Infant and Primary School in Clarendon on Monday after four suspected cases of the disease were reported among students from the infant department.

Tufton sought to assure that public health authorities are on top of the situation and urged Jamaicans not to be alarmed.

- Ruddy Mathison

