Cache of ammunition seized in Olympic Gardens

Sixteen rounds of ammunition were seized by the police on Drummerley Avenue in Olympic Gardens, St Andrew on Wednesday.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

The police report that about 12:30 p.m., a team was conducting an operation in the area when a search was carried out and the sixteen 12-gauge cartridges were found in a bag inside a house.

It was subsequently seized.

Investigations continue.

