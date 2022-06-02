Fruit vendor killed in St Mary, man hospitalised

A fruit vendor is dead and another man is nursing gunshot wounds in hospital following an attack by a gunman in Annotto Bay, St Mary last night.

The deceased is 32-year-old Victor Brown of Bottom Bay in the parish.

Reports from the Annotto Bay police are that Brown was at his stall when about 7:30 pm a gunman came up and opened fire, hitting him.

A man who was standing at the entrance at a nearby restaurant was also shot.

Brown ran from his stall onto the main road and subsequently collapsed.

The attacker fled the scene on foot.

The injured men were taken to hospital where Brown was pronounced dead and the other man was admitted in serious but stable condition.

- Gareth Davis Snr

