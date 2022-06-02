Plans under way to implement recommendations from Patterson-led commission

An implementation plan to execute the recommendations made by the Jamaica Education Transformation Commission (JETC) in its report is under way as the government seeks to improve the education sector.

The plan will be executed in collaboration with the Education Transformation Oversight Committee (ETOC), which is responsible for monitoring and reporting on the progress made.

Details of the plan were disclosed by Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams, during a visit to Kingston College with chairman of the Commission, Professor Orlando Patterson, today.

“[We will be] working with ETOC to ensure Jamaicans understand the priority areas, the sequencing and the progress that's being made towards getting the implementation of these important recommendations,” she said.

Meanwhile, Professor Patterson said that following the installation of ETOC's members, there will be an appointment of an administrative officer in the ministry, who will be solely involved in the execution plan across all academic levels.

“We're hoping all of this will be through by September 2022, so we can start seeing the implementation done step-by-step,” he said.

The ETOC committee will be chaired by financial economist and a director of the Development Bank of Jamaica, Dr Adrian Stokes.

The committee's appointment was announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness during his 2022/23 Budget Debate presentation in the House, on March 17, 2022.

