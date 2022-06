Kavon Walker, branch manager, Sagicor Bank Mandeville, presents a Star Savers gift certificate to new mom Kimberly Wright at the Mandeville Regional Hospital. Wright was one of more than 400 parents of newborns who each received Star Savers gift certificates valued at $3,000 during Child Month, which are redeemable when parents open savings accounts for their children with Sagicor Bank. The bank also provided diaper bags to new mothers at the Victoria Jubilee and Mandeville Regional hospitals.