Sagicor Life donates to RADA

Nathan Samuels, parish agricultural manager, St Elizabeth, receives a $75,000 cash award from Sagicor Life Jamaica (SLJ). He is flanked by Ian Bourne, unit manager, SLJ, Holborn Branch, and Marina Young, chief executive officer (acting), Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA). The SLJ Agri-Care competition, in partnership with RADA, was created to encourage RADA farmers and fisherfolk to sign up for a SLJ Agri-Care insurance plan. St Elizabeth was dubbed parish office winner for acquiring the most referrals. The second-place reward of $50,000 went to Clarendon while $25,000 for third place went to St Thomas. The competition ended with over 2,700 new enrolments.