South St Catherine JPs lay down stamps to serve Windsor students

The restriction of a pair of crutches was not enough to prevent Henrietta Davis-Wray from donating time to children at the Windsor School for Special Education in Greater Portmore, St Catherine, last week.

Davis-Wray, a director of the Combined Disabilities Association, was among justices of the peace (JP) who turned up at the school to serve the children a scrumptious meal.

The vivacious lobbyist wears her disability as a badge of honour.

“These students suffer variable levels of disability, so it is a real pleasure. We have moved from our offices to serve education, as each child holds the future,” Davis-Wray said of the effort by her and fellow JPs.

Davis-Wray is heartened by the coming into effect of the Disabilities Act in February this year, but she also knows that that represents a small step on the journey to fundamental reform.

That involves not only battling stigma and discrimination, but the implementation of infrastructural changes to allow for hassle-free movement.

She wants more emphasis to be placed on the sensitisation of the public; and key to that campaign is engaging the full potential of the disabled community.

Davis-Wray believes that she is among 10 JPs who have disabilities.

St Catherine Custos Icylin Golding has endorsed the group’s attempts to be more inclusive in their philosophy.

That involves the conducting of sign-language training.

“Members like Henrietta are very special. I don’t think ‘disabled’ is in her dictionary. She continues to contribute, and we are here to welcome all those who are ready to serve,” the custos said.

Golding said that her mandate is to maximise the reach, relevance, and potential of St Catherine JPs through engagement and training in the parish’s 11 zones.

Meanwhile, JPs from the south St Catherine zone put down their stamps and stationery to serve students and teachers at Windsor. The team fed, entertained, and awarded students for outstanding academic achievements.

“We live and work in Portmore and are aware of the dedication of these teachers in caring for the children here, so we take time to show our appreciation,” interim Chairman of the St Catherine Justices of the Peace Association, Christobal Wright, said.

Vice Principal Dian Henry-Levy said, “We (the school) cater to students who are moderately or severely intellectually impaired, so the love shown here today is appreciated.”

“It makes our work here lighter, as there are others who really care,” she added.

The school has an enrolment of 110 students age six to 13 years.

