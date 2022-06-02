St Mary businesswoman on human trafficking charge granted $600,000 bail

St Mary businesswoman Patricia Brooks, who is charged with breaching the Trafficking in Persons Act, was on Wednesday granted $600,000 bail with sureties.

Brooks is to return to the Annotto Bay Parish Court on June 28.

It is being alleged that Brooks employed a 16-year-old female to work in a bar in Islington, St Mary last month.

The minor lived at the establishment and it is being alleged that her movements were restricted as she was not allowed to leave the premises.

The minor, at the time of employment, was a ward of the state who had escaped several years ago.

The police had been searching for the minor since she escaped and found her at the business place about two weeks after she had been working at the bar.

Investigations led to Brooks being arrested and charged.

Attorney-at-law Charles Ganga-Singh, in making the bail application, submitted that the accused had various ailments and requested bail on humanitarian grounds.

Ganga-Singh told the court that Brooks underestimated the minor's age on the basis that she has a child who was two-years-old

Parish Judge Jacqueline Wilcott, in granting bail, ordered Brooks to report to the Islington Police Station three times per week.

- Barbara Gayle

