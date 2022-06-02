Taxi operator charged for death of Manchester mob victim

Taxi operator Orlando Powell was today charged for the fatal mob beating of a man in Manchester last month.

Commander of the Manchester Police, Superintendent Lloyd Darby, says Powell was taken into custody after being identified in CCTV video footage of the mob attack.

Darby said Powell was placed before the court today and was offered $500,000 bail.

Chieften Campbell, 62, was attacked and beaten by a mob in Mandeville on May 6, after being pointed out by an unknown individual as someone who had allegedly robbed a man some time ago.

He was subsequently found with a bloody nose in the midst of a crowd at approximately 2 p.m. along Manchester Road by police who were on foot patrol.

Campbell was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A report from the autopsy conducted on Campbell last Saturday indicated that his death was a result of blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

Darby used the opportunity to encourage members of the public to refrain from taking matters into their hands and should instead report issues to the police.

- Tamara Bailey

