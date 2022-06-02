Two gunmen killed during highway gunfight: Police

One of St James' most notorious gunmen, Odane Christopher, was fatally shot during a confrontation with the police a short while ago.

Reports are that a targeted operation conducted by the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Branch (CTOC) led the police to intercept a motor vehicle along the North-South Highway in the vicinity of the Linstead exit.

When signalled by the police to stop, two men alighted from the vehicle and opened fire at the police team. The fire was returned and two men were fatally shot.

The other shooter is yet to be identified.

One Intratec TEC-9 submachine gun and one 9mm pistol were seized.

Christopher is known to be a high-ranking member of the 'Buss Head Gang' and was charged with murder, and reporting in St. James on condition of his bail.

In a release this evening, the Corporate Communications Unit of the Constabulary said the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has been notified and the scene is currently being processed.

