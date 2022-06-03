Fri | Jun 3, 2022

'Baby Face' charged following gun seizure

Published:Friday | June 3, 2022 | 9:44 AM
A court date for the accused is to be set.

Twenty-five-year-old Jovanie McLeish otherwise called 'Baby Face', of Spanish Town Road, Kingston 11, was on Thursday arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police report that a team was conducting operations in the area and when the cops were approaching a bar, McLeish ran upon seeing them.

While running he reportedly removed an item from his waistband and threw it on the ground.

The police say he was accosted and the item – A glock nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing eleven 9mm cartridges – was retrieved.

He was subsequently charged.

His court date is yet to be finalised.

