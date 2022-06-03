Barnswell bemoans rat infection from uncollected garbage in Clarendon

Councillor for the Hayes division in Clarendon Scean Barnswell is bemoaning the pile-up of garbage and rat infection in communities across the parish.

According to him, the situation has developed into a crisis.

Barnswell says the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) should be held accountable for the current situation.

Addressing a People's National Party divisional conference in Frankfield on Wednesday, he pointed to a report from public health authorities at a recent meeting of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation which cited a rise in rat infestation across the parish.

“Just last month they said they have investigated four communities and they are seeing a 100 per cent increase of rat infestation and we all know the disease that rat brings – leptospirosis,” he said.

Underscoring his disgust with the garbage pile-up, Barnswell noted that he brought a resolution to a meeting of the municipal corporation to have action taken against the NSWMA.

The resolution was shot down.

“The JLP [Jamaica Labour Party] councillors all stood and said they would not support the resolution because they cannot go against the government while you are suffering from uncollected garbage in your community,” he asserted.

Speaking with The Gleaner, Parish Manager for the Clarendon Health Services Joseph Grant admitted that uncollected garbage is an issue for the department, noting that health centres have been affected.

“We are seeing it in other areas where I travel. For instance, when I go to Rock River and in Chapelton, some areas where the garbage are stored, it is piled up excessively,” he said.

Grant also indicated that there have been reports of rat infections, which has seen the health services going out and setting up bait traps.

“However, I am not able to confirm personally that there is wholesale rat infestation in the place. But we are seeing the garbage piled up and it has been very bad,” he stressed.

Efforts to contact Ricardo Woolery, Chief Public Health Inspector for Clarendon, were unsuccessful.

Cecelia Campbell-Livingston

