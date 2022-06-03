Brothers held for four murders remanded

The St Mary brothers accused of killing four people, including a Chinese couple, in separate incidents were further remanded when they appeared in the Home Circuit Court yesterday and are to return to court on October 12.

Nigel Walters, alias ‘Troy’, and Nicholas Walters are facing four counts of murder in two separate incidents in St Elizabeth and Westmoreland.

In the first case, Chinese business operators, 53-year-old Shiyun Shu and 48-year-old Haikong Wan, were shot and killed during a robbery at their supermarket in Bellevue, St Elizabeth.

Three gunmen were reportedly caught on closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage posing as customers in the supermarket before the deadly attack. Following investigations, the brothers were arrested and charged.

The second incident involves 45-year-old businesswoman Sophia Brown and her customer, 58-year-old farmer Bernie Lewis, both of Long Hill district, Whitehouse, Westmoreland.

Brown was at her wholesale on January 12, when the brothers allegedly entered posing as customers. Both women were reportedly assisting the men when they were shot and killed.

Yesterday, when the case was mentioned, the court was informed that the case files for both matters are incomplete. As a result, a new mention date was scheduled.

In the meantime, the court was advised that Nigel has settled his legal representation and that attorney-at-law Denise Walker will appear for him, while senior counsel C.J. Mitchell and Kerry-Ann Wilson represent the other brother.

tanesha.mundle@gleanerjm.com