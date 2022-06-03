Court gives gov’t deadline to implement overtime system for police force

The Government has been given until March 31, 2023, to implement a proper software system to efficiently capture and calculate overtime hours for members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

Today's Supreme Court decision did not impose any requirement on the government to pay any money to JCF members except for legal costs.

The Jamaica Police Federation had taken the Government to court over its failure to implement a proper system and to pay cops for working in excess of the agreed 40-hour work week.

The federation had contended that it is owed billions in overtime sums from as far back as 2008.

It had filed a lawsuit in 2019 against the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of National Security, the Attorney General and the Police Commissioner seeking damages and several declarations including whether the heads of agreement between the federation and government were binding and whether the police were entitled to constitutional relief.

Consequently, the Full Court panel led by Justice David Batts this morning ruled that the five heads of agreements signed by the federation and the finance and national securities ministries between 2008 and 2019 were binding and created a legitimate expectation among members of the police force.

The Full Court judges, which also included Cresencia Brown Beckford and Tara Carr, also ordered the Government to institute the system to capture the actual overtime hours for the police by March of next year.

Under the heads of agreement, the government had agreed to pay the police a flat overtime fee of 10 hours, regardless of whether cops had done excess hours, until the system was put in place.

The system should have been in place by the latest March 2010.

Since the agreements, police personnel have been paid for the agreed 10 hours but now a more structured system is to be implemented.

The judges in their ruling this morning rejected a request from the federation for damages.

It was ruled that the payment for the additional 10 hours represents liquidated damages.

The judge further agreed with the defendants that there was no scope for constitutional damages.

Attorneys-at-law Jacqueline Samuels Brown, Q C and Keisha Spence represented the federation while Annaliesa Lindsay and Matthew Gabidon represented the defendants.

