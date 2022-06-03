Dancehall producer Shab Don arrested in connection with St James triple murder

Music producer Linval 'Shab Don' Thompson Jr has been arrested in connection with last month's triple murder in Rose Heights, St James.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force says Thompson was arrested today by members of the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force during a targeted operation in the St. Catherine South division following preliminary investigations into several incidents.

The police had named Thompson as a person of interest in the recent killings.

He's is expected to be questioned in the coming days in the presence of his attorney, the police said.

Twenty-seven year-old Chadwell Frazer, otherwise called 'Bomb Brain' or 'Chad'; 24-year-old Chamario 'Chippy' Calvin Toniann 'Too Fly' Reid, 26, were shot dead at a birthday party on Marl Road in Rose Heights on May 25.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Two other persons were injured in the incident.

In April, the dancehall producer was freed in the Gun Court of firearm and ammunition charges.

READ MORE: Dancehall producer Shab Don freed of firearm charges, co-accused convicted

Meanwhile, persons with information that they believe can assist the security forces with their investigations of the Rose Heights killings are being asked to contact the Specialized Operations Branch at 876- Crime Stop at 311, NIB at 811 or the JDF tip line at 876-837-8888.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.