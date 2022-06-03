Don't let them make criminals out of teachers, says Muschett High principal

Presidential candidate for the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) Leighton Johnson is calling for teachers to resist the Jamaica Teaching Council Bill, which he declares will turn educators into criminals if passed.

Johnson, who is the principal of Muschett High School, lashed the proposed legislation while addressing today's annual general meeting of the JTA's St James Parish Association, which was held at the St John's Methodist Church in Montego Bay.

"We must stand resolute against the bill in its current form. It will make criminals out of teachers...that is untenable and we cannot allow that to happen,” declared Johnson.

“We cannot sit by and let them make criminals out of teachers," he continued.

He charged that teachers should also show solidarity in tackling other issues facing the profession including compensation befitting their qualifications.

The Jamaica Teaching Council Bill, which is currently under review before a joint select committee of parliament, has sparked controversy due to concerns that it could eradicate a significant portion of Jamaica's educators due to its definition of a teacher and the requirements for qualifications.

It defines a teacher as a person, who, having been admitted to an educational teaching programme duly recognised in the country where the person is qualified, has successfully completed a Bachelor's degree in education or its equivalent, or alternatively, a first degree with a post-graduate diploma in education and thereby satisfies the qualifications to be registered as a teacher under the act.

- Christopher Thomas

