Drainage works for Tower Street in Kingston

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that the intersections of Tower Street with Duke Street and Hanover Street in downtown Kingston will be closed to vehicular traffic to facilitate drainage work.

The closure will be in effect from 6 a.m. on Saturday, June 4 to noon on Monday, June 6.

Motorists travelling east along Tower Street can access Duke Street via Mark Lane and Water Lane.

Motorists travelling north along Duke Street can access Tower Street via Laws Street and East Street.

Vehicles travelling north along Hanover Street can access Tower Street via Rum Lane.

The works come at the final stage of activities to improve the section of Tower Street between Church Street and Rosemary Lane.

Tower Street, which has been renamed Dr B.R. Ambedkar Avenue, has been rehabilitated by the NWA at a cost of just below $20 million.

The NWA is advising all road users to exercise caution in the vicinity of the works and to observe warning signs.

