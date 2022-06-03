Gov't on track to implement system to record police overtime hours - Clarke

Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke says the government is on track to implement a suitable system to capture accurate overtime hours worked by members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) by March 31 next year.

Clarke was reacting to today's decision by the Supreme Court ordering the government to implement the system by that deadline.

The Jamaica Police Federation had taken the Government to court over its failure to implement a proper system and to pay cops for working in excess of the agreed 40-hour work week.

The federation contended that it is owed billions in overtime sums from as far back as 2008.

But the court rejected arguments for retroactive payments.

It said although the official overtime system agreed by the parties was not implemented, the police had agreed with the government on a mechanism where rank and file police are still being paid for excess hours even if they did not work.

Clarke said he welcomes the court's decision, adding that the government is respectful of its contractual obligations under the wage deals with the federation.

"Despite its efforts, the GOJ has not yet implemented a system for capturing actual hours worked by rank and file members of the Jamaica Police Force," the finance minister said in a statement issued this afternoon.

But he said some time ago, the Ministry of National Security started the process to procure a system to capture the actual time worked by police officers.

Clarke said money has been set aside in the current budget to pay for the system and that the timeline given by the court is consistent with what a government official testified during the court matter.

Meanwhile, in a statement this afternoon, the Judiciary of Jamaica reiterated that it made no order for the government to make any payments to members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force except for legal costs.

The Judiciary said it issued the comment because of conflicting reports in mainstream and social media about the ruling.

"With respect to the claim for overtime payment, the court found that the rank and file members agreed in the Heads of Agreement to be paid for 10 hours of overtime pay weekly regardless of hours worked and they were so paid. That payment represented liquidated damages, which is an amount that the parties to a contract agree represents their loss. No payment was ordered by the court to the police beyond the payment of costs," the Judiciary said.

Police Federation Chairman Corporal Rohan James says the group will appeal aspects of the judgement because "there should have been a reasonable judgement handed down in terms of damages".

