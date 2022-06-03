Health Ministry monitoring cases of hand, foot and mouth disease

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that cases of hand, foot and mouth disease are being observed in some schools.

Members of the public are encouraged to be guided by the following infection, prevention and control measures:

* Frequent handwashing with soap and water especially following toilet use and before handling food.

* Cleaning and disinfecting toys and other high-touch surfaces.

* Avoiding close contact with people who have hand, foot and mouth disease.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Adults and children can contract the disease, however children five years and under are more susceptible.

Persons affected may experience symptoms including fever, loss of appetite, sore throat and may develop painful sores in the mouth.

Rashes may also appear on the palms of hands and soles of the feet or other areas such as the knees, elbows and buttocks.

While there is no specific treatment regimen for hand, foot and mouth disease, the fever and dehydration must be managed.

Symptoms of dehydration include lethargy, sleepiness, dry tongue and dry lips, no tears when crying, sunken eyes, dry skin and less urine than normal.

Elevated temperatures in young children must be evaluated by a healthcare practitioner.

The health ministry says immediate medical attention must be sought if children experience fever for more than 24 hours or develop signs and symptoms of dehydration.

It says children who are sick must remain at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.