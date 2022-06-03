Jamaica College gets injunction against old boys' association president

The Supreme Court today granted an injunction blocking President of the Jamaica College Old Boys' Association, Major Basil Jarrett from repeating certain statements as the saga with the school's leadership intensifies.

The injunction was sought by the school's board in its defamation case against Jarrett.

Justice Crescencia Brown Beckford encouraged the parties to use alternative dispute resolution mechanisms such as mediation to resolve the issue.

The injunction will be in place until September 22 when the matter is scheduled to be heard again, or until further orders are made.

The suit was brought against Major Jarrett arising from statements he allegedly made in 2021 and 2022.

The claimants are contending that the statements defamed them.

But Major Jarrett is stridently opposing the claim.

Jamaica College is being represented by Queen's Counsel Michael Hylton and attorney-at-law Timera Mason of the law firm Hylton Powell.

Major Jarrett is being represented by attorney-at-law Jerome Spencer.

Meanwhile, the Jamaica College Old Boys' Association has reportedly been barred by the school board from having its annual general meeting on the school's compound tomorrow.

A member of the association said for the last 114 years, the meeting had always been held at the school.

The representative said it is "very disappointing" that the old boys are being banned from having the meeting on the compound.

A public fight between the old boys association and the school's leadership emerged last year over decisions relating to former principal Ruel Reid, an ex-education minister now battling corruption charges.

-Barbara Gayle

