Manchester man charged after gun found in bag

The police in Manchester on Thursday charged a man for illegal possession of firearm following an incident in Bryce district, Christiana.

Charged is 26-year-old Mikhail Patterson, otherwise called 'Buju', a labourer of Pike district in Christiana.

It is reported that at about 8:40 p.m., cops, acting on information, accosted and searched Patterson, which resulted in a Smith and Wesson nine millimetre pistol being found inside a bag he had in his possession.

He was taken into custody and was charged.

His court date is being finalised.

