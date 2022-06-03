Manchester man charged after gun found in bag
The police in Manchester on Thursday charged a man for illegal possession of firearm following an incident in Bryce district, Christiana.
Charged is 26-year-old Mikhail Patterson, otherwise called 'Buju', a labourer of Pike district in Christiana.
It is reported that at about 8:40 p.m., cops, acting on information, accosted and searched Patterson, which resulted in a Smith and Wesson nine millimetre pistol being found inside a bag he had in his possession.
He was taken into custody and was charged.
His court date is being finalised.
