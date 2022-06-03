Fri | Jun 3, 2022

Manchester man charged after gun found in bag

Published:Friday | June 3, 2022 | 2:51 PM
Cops, acting on information, accosted and searched Patterson. The weapon was found inside a bag he had in his possession.

The police in Manchester on Thursday charged a man for illegal possession of firearm following an incident in Bryce district, Christiana.

Charged is 26-year-old Mikhail Patterson, otherwise called 'Buju', a labourer of Pike district in Christiana.

It is reported that at about 8:40 p.m., cops, acting on information, accosted and searched Patterson, which resulted in a Smith and Wesson nine millimetre pistol being found inside a bag he had in his possession.

He was taken into custody and was charged.

His court date is being finalised.

