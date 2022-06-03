Police seize stolen copper wires in Portmore

The police are reporting that cops on Thursday seized a large quantity of stolen copper wires during an operation in Portmore, St Catherine.

They say a team was called to the community of Silverstone where several men were seen removing manhole covers in the area.

On arrival, the police say a Toyota Probox motor car was seen.

The driver fled the scene.

The vehicle was subsequently found abandoned.

The police say the car was searched and black cable wires used by telecommunications companies were found inside.

A further search of the community resulted in the recovery of three additional rolls of cable along the roadway.

According to head of the St Catherine South Division, Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips, this is the second such incident in less than a month where the police managed to interrupt the theft of cable wires.

“We have stepped up our vigilance and have commenced investigations into this seemingly organised attack on our telecommunications network. This kind of criminal behaviour will only set us back and stymie our communities, so let us alert our police in a very timely way when these things are observed,” said Phillips.

He also used the opportunity to appeal to residents to be very vigilant in protecting the infrastructure within their communities.

