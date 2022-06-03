St Andrew South Police list seven persons of interest

The St Andrew South Police have named seven persons of interest in ongoing criminal investigations in the area.

The police say the individuals can assist with their probes into the recent upsurge of gang activities, murders and shootings in the Balmagie Avenue and Dromilly Avenue areas.

They are:

1. Raven George of Balmagie Avenue, Kingston 11

2. Shane Brown otherwise called 'Duggie' Balmagie Avenue, Kingston 11

3. Nadine Davis of Penwood Drive, Kingston 11

4. Shacquille Pellington otherwise called 'Biggs' of Penwood Drive, Kingston 11

5. Fredrick Belone otherwise called 'Blacks' of Dromilly Avenue, Kingston 11

6. Andre of Penwood Drive

7. Nathan of Penwood Drive

These persons or anyone knowing their whereabouts is asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876- 923-7112, police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

