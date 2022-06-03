Volunteers celebrate six years lending a helping hand

When Colleen Beaumont migrated to Canada in 2010, the needy children in Jamaica remained on the former teacher’s mind.

More specifically, she worried about the poverty-stricken children living in the Corporate Area, having grown up in a settlement at 139 Old Hope Road, also known as Standpipe.

Beaumont knew she had to act. So six years ago, she rallied relatives and friends to form the Lend a Helping Hand Foundation.

On Wednesday, as the foundation celebrated its anniversary, she could think of no other way to mark the milestone than to fly back to Jamaica to hand over school supplies, even though the students are on the brink of the summer break.

The anniversary pre-summer treat took place at 139 Old Hope Road, where children from that community also received toys and other items, valued at approximately $500,000.

Beaumont said her heart was satisfied after spearheading the initiative to boost the lives of the children.

“This is where I was born and raised. We that were born and raised here see what’s happening, we said ‘no’. We’re going to help our country and give back,” said Beaumont, who taught at Gospel Refuge Basic School in Liguanea for 18 years before leaving Jamaica.

“In the community and seeing the kids, it’s hard for some parents, struggling with their kids. I just decided to start this ministry so I can help children who are in need,” added the woman, now works as a coach in Canada.

Rushawan Davis, one of the members of Lend a Helping Hand Foundation and a teacher at the Whitfield Primary and Infant School, said he has volunteered his time as he also takes pride in giving back and some of his own students of were benefiting from the treat.

