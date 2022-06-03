Westmoreland mechanic charged for fatal Dalling Street shooting

Westmoreland mechanic 29-year-old Nicholas Reuben, otherwise called 'Evil', has been charged in connection with last month's fatal shooting along Dalling Street in Savanna-la-Mar.

Reuben, who is from Maise Muir district in Little London, has been charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Seventeen-year-old Kavan Wedderburn of Dalling Street was killed in the May 9 incident while another male was injured.

It is reported that about 8:45 p.m., Wedderburn and the man were standing along the roadway when they were pounced upon by Reuben, who opened gunfire hitting them.

They were taken to hospital where Wedderburn was pronounced dead and the man admitted.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police say an eyewitness statement implicating Reuben was recorded on May 20 and a warrant was prepared and issued for his arrest.

On Wednesday, June 1, Reuben attended the Savanna-la-mar Police Station along with his attorney and was thereafter charged for the offences.

His court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.