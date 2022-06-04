Illegal gun seized in Rose Heights, two men in custody

The police in St James on Friday seized a Walther Creed nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing nine 12 gauge cartridges on Marl Road in Rose Heights.

Two men were taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

The police report that about 6:35 p.m., a joint police-military team conducted an operation in the community when the weapon and ammunition were found in bushes and subsequently seized.

The investigation continues.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.