Jamaican becomes first black Lord Mayor of Leicester

LONDON:

Jamaica-born Councillor George Cole has been appointed the new Lord Mayor of Leicester, the first African-Caribbean person to hold the post in its centuries-old history.

Cllr Cole, who represents Leicester’s Western Park Ward since 2011, was handed the chains of office during a ceremony in the Chambers at the town hall on May 19, attended by city dignitaries, councillors and the Lord Mayor’s family and friends.

Cllr Cole takes over the role from the previous Lord Mayor of Leicester, Cllr Deepak Bajaj, whose term of office ran from 2021-2022. His Deputy Lord Mayor will be Cllr Luis Fonseca, while Cllr Bajaj will follow tradition in taking up the role of High Bailiff.

The new Lord Mayor has chosen five spiritual advisers to support him during his term of office, including Bishop Joel Haye of New Testament Church of God; Pastor Michael Baker of the Seventh-day Adventists; Bishop Marvin Hector from Shiloh Pentecostal Fellowship; Pastor AdetunjiLawal of the Winners Chapel International, and RasAanumAbeng from Nabingi Church.

Born in Kingston, Councillor Cole came to England in 1964, settling in the UK and becoming a British citizen. He left school at 15 years old without academic qualifications, but maintained a desire to improve. He eventually went on to study for a degree to become a principal computer design engineer.

He later progressed to being a principal systems design engineer, gaining chartered engineer status, followed by nearly 30 years as a senior university lecturer at the De Montfort University in Leicester.

During this time, he also produced and presented a magazine programme on BBC Radio Leicester called ‘Talking Blues’, which covered topics on education, politics and the economic and social well-being of black people in Leicester and the surrounding areas. He also ran his own businesses, and became a magistrate.

GOVERNMENT ELECTIONS

Cllr Cole started out in representative politics in 2011, when he was selected by Labour to contest the Western Park Ward in the city during local government elections. This was a ward previously held by Conservatives over the years, until he had success by winning one of the two council seats for Labour.

In addition to his role as a city councillor, he has contributed to the community as a volunteer, with roles including chair of the African Heritage Alliance, an organisation established to address the inequalities experienced by the African heritage community due to racism.

Commenting on his appointment, Cllr Cole said: “I’m very much looking forward to serving the city as its Lord Mayor, and this next phase of what life has in store.

“I remember leaving school at 15 with the words of the teachers ringing in my ears, that I’d never pass an exam in 100 years, but my life has been about finding myself and being motivated to better myself.

“I am also committed to working with the African Heritage Alliance, to help tackle the sort of issues which have fuelled the Black Lives Matter movement, and which still underlie so many issues in society today.

“I have always believed you are as young as you feel, and I hope to bring that enthusiasm and energy to this role, which is a great honour.”

Cllr Cole is married with two children. As Lord Mayor, he will be supported throughout the year by wife Denese and daughter Serenah on his chosen charity, which is to champion the work of the Sickle Cell Society.

The role of the Lord Mayor is primarily a ceremonial one, maintaining and promoting the interests of the city and its citizens, and attending a variety of engagements during the year.

While the Lord Mayor is an elected city councillor, throughout their civic year in office they must remain impartial, and are unable to be involved in any political or contentious events or issues. In this respect, the Lord Mayor’s role differs from that of the elected city mayor, which is a political role and is responsible for the executive decision-making of the council.

The Lord Mayor attends and hosts many events within the city, a number of which are held every year, including the Remembrance Service and Parade, the Armed Forces Service and Parade, the Damask Rose Ceremony, Civic Service and Annual Council.