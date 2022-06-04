Kingston upholstery shop destroyed by fire

Fire this morning destroyed an upholstery shop on High Holborn Street in downtown Kingston.

The shop's owner Richard 'Bronco' Shepherd told The Gleaner that he received a call about 10:30 am that his business was on fire.

The establishment was closed at the time of the blaze.

An alarm was subsequently raised.

Shepherd, who has been operating his shop for several years, has been left in despair.

“Mi affi laugh enuh,” said Shepherd who noted that he has suffered personal losses in the past.

He pointed to a car theft in 2020 and a subsequent crash involving a vehicle for his business.

Shepherd said he is yet to determine his next step following today's fire, noting that he is facing a huge loss.

Units from the Rollington Town and Trench Town fire stations responded to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

The fire at the shop damaged the roofs of adjoining houses, which saw residents fighting the blaze with buckets of water.

Firefighters at the scene also joined the efforts.

Relief and hope came for the nervous residents when rain helped to douse the fire.

