Loud Fashion Foundation donates to Maxfield Park Children’s Home

Loud Fashion Foundation rounded out Child’s Month with an event and donation of $200,000 to the Maxfield Park Children’s Home on Monday. “Children are our future,” said Loud Fashion’s managing director, Doniesha Johnson. “Loud Fashion Limited is a thriving company that has been in operation for over 10 years; we value our consumers who have kept us in business and will continue to do so. Our foundation is only a mark of our gratitude. We think that giving back helps you to receive more than you have, and we wish to celebrate Child’s Month by giving back to the community. We are aiming to create this foundation through a yearly effort to give back in a variety of ways, no matter how small.”