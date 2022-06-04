Major gun and ammo bust in St Catherine, men arrested

Nine guns, including three M-16 assault rifles, were seized by the police during an operation along the North-South Highway last night.

The other weapons include five 9mm pistols and a revolver.

Over 440 assorted rounds of ammunition were also seized after police teams, led by Deputy Commissioner Fitz Bailey, reportedly intercepted a motor vehicle near the highway exit in Ewarton, St Catherine.

Three men have been taken into custody, police sources disclosed.

The guns and ammunition were cleared from the wharf earlier in the day and were being transported to Trelawny, a police source disclosed.

The police confirmed the seizure on its official Twitter account and promised to provide more details.

